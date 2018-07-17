× Walking 101 Miles to Fight Hunger

BRADFORD, Pa. — A man from Bradford County is walking more than 100 miles this week in an effort to end hunger and this isn’t even the first time he has done it.

Bill Frye is an athletic trainer at Pivot Physical Therapy from Troy, and also the guy who walks a lot. This week, he’ll walk 101.5 miles from Tunkhannock to Canton, all to end hunger.

“We kind of came up with the idea of doing food banks, because we all have one in our community and there was a great need for it,” Frye said.

This is the fourth annual walk and the second time he’ll be walking quite this far. It’s in an effort to raise awareness and funds to donate to six local food banks.

“It’s just amazing what businesses and corporations can do for the community.”

Helping Hands Food Pantry in Wyalusing is not funded by the government, so they rely strictly on community donations, making this walk extra important to them.

“The dollar bill goes so much farther for a food bank. $20 can buy them three months of food for one person. It’s just amazing, when you get a check for a couple hundred dollars, just mathematically how far that can go,” said Frye.

Bill started his walk Monday morning and will go until Friday. Sometimes he has a friend tagging along, but a lot of the walk is by himself.

“I’m making sure I don’t get hit by a car. That’s the most important thing. I do have water every now and again, I have people who are somewhat close by. Weather, it’s going to be nicer the next three days. Today is eh, there isn’t thunder and lightning, I didn’t get struck by lightning so it’s not bad.”

Newswatch 16 caught up with Bill along Route 6 near Wysox. He was headed towards Towanda and passersby can’t help but notice him.

“I’m just meeting so many people that I’ve never met before so that’s just amazing.”

Bill checks in often and will be on Facebook live if you want to follow along on the rest of his journey.