Tunkhannock Little League Softball Going to Regionals

The Tunkhannock Little League Softball team won the Pennsylvania state championships last week and will now play in the East Regional in Connecticut this coming weekend. If the 12 and 13 year-olds win that tournament, they will advance to their World Series in Oregon.
