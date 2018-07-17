× Protect & Defend 5K Honors Fallen Scranton Police Officer

It’s almost time to put it to the pavement for the fourth annual “Protect & Defend 5K.”

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the event and pre-race activities on Tuesday from Lackawanna College.

The 5K run/walk in the Electric City honors fallen Scranton police officer John Wilding. The patrolman lost his life on the job in 2015.

The money raised at the event benefits the Patrolman John J. Wilding Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Lackawanna College Police Academy. Wilding was an academy graduate who had also briefly served the Lackawanna College Public Safety Department.

QUICK FACTS:

Pre-Race Happy Hour

Friday, July 20 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Backyard Ale House, 523 Linden Street, Scranton

Admission is $20 and includes a limited open bar and food, as well as access to our basket raffles. Those who register for the 5K at or prior to the Happy Hour will receive a $5 discount to the pre-race event.

Protect & Defend 5K

Sunday: July 22

Registration: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Race Start Time: 9:30 a.m.

Location: Courthouse Square, Downtown Scranton

Fee: $25 before the race or $30 on the day of the race.

HOW TO GET INVOLVED:

