Suspected Home Invasion May Have Been Wrong Address

SUGAR NOTCH, Pa. — It turns out a suspected burglar in Luzerne County may have just been at the wrong address.

Sugar Notch police say they have identified the man in security camera photos taken last Thursday when he entered a home on Woodland Road. He ran off after discovering someone was inside.

Police say it’s possible the intrusion stemmed from a mix up involving a dating website and a wrong address.

1 Comment