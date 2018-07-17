Suspected Home Invasion May Have Been Wrong Address
SUGAR NOTCH, Pa. — It turns out a suspected burglar in Luzerne County may have just been at the wrong address.
Sugar Notch police say they have identified the man in security camera photos taken last Thursday when he entered a home on Woodland Road. He ran off after discovering someone was inside.
Police say it’s possible the intrusion stemmed from a mix up involving a dating website and a wrong address.
lickerblisters
When he noticed the resident was over 14 years old, he knew he had the wrong address.