Strong Reaction to Trump-Putin News Conference

HAZLETON, Pa. -- President Donald Trump's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin has received backlash from across party lines.
Some said it was too soon for the president to meet with Putin while others thought the summit would begin a healing process, fixing foreign relations with Russia.
While food and drinks were being served inside the 4th Street Pub in Hazleton, eyes were watching the news. A day after the summit in Finland, people were waiting for President Trump to speak about his meeting with Putin.
Some were surprised that the president went in the first place, this after 12 Russians were indicted in a federal investigation.
"I was kind of taken back a little bit. I was surprised that President Trump would speak to Mr. Putin so soon with this whole operation," said Joe Stavoy from Sugarloaf Township.
Others say it was about time for the president to speak with Putin.
"We need to get along with other countries. It is time. The world is changing. We need to start getting along just in general," said Daniel Tanner of Hazleton.
At the summit, standing next to Putin, the president appeared to question the United States intelligence about Russia's meddling in the 2016 election.
After a harsh response from many lawmakers, the president offered his support for U.S. intelligence.
"He believes in our intelligence agency, but you don't want to start a war over another president saying they had nothing to do with the election," Stavoy said.
"Well, there is corruption everywhere. There is good and bad people in our government. Hopefully, there are more good than not so good," Tanner said.
Stavoy says President Trump has an unorthodox way of doing things and that Americans should give the president a chance.
"We are not used to having someone who is not a politician speak for us. He has a different way to go about what he is doing."
Both senators from Pennsylvania put out statements Monday saying the evidence does show Russia meddled in the 2016 election.
5 comments
Duane Rathburn (@adcap77)
Crimea was not annexed as Casey would have you believe. They held a referendum voted to be part of Russia.
My Foot
Clearly, something is wrong. Trump is terrified of Putin or what Putin knows…….The Mueller investigation has resulted in 32 indictments!!! How is that a witch hunt ????
Chris Thorne
Trump should stay in Russia with his boss Putin. Both men are scum.
Wayne Edward Clifton-Miller
Why Chris? Because ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, et.al. have polluted my mind so much that you cannot think for yourself? You have no idea how lame your comment is. You want scum? Let’s talk about Bill Clinton getting head in our nation’s capital while serving as president. Let’s talk about the last half white president we endured for eight years. He did nothing but create a huge separation between race and between people and the police. He sold us out in so many ways. Then there’s Mrs. Clinton, the wicked witch whose parent lived in Scranton, PA. Her day IS coming and it will be people like you that will be in total shock.
My Foot
What about Fox News ? Talk about polluted.