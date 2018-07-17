Strong Reaction to Trump-Putin News Conference

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON, Pa. -- President Donald Trump's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin has received backlash from across party lines.

Some said it was too soon for the president to meet with Putin while others thought the summit would begin a healing process, fixing foreign relations with Russia.

While food and drinks were being served inside the 4th Street Pub in Hazleton, eyes were watching the news. A day after the summit in Finland, people were waiting for President Trump to speak about his meeting with Putin.

Some were surprised that the president went in the first place, this after 12 Russians were indicted in a federal investigation.

"I was kind of taken back a little bit. I was surprised that President Trump would speak to Mr. Putin so soon with this whole operation," said Joe Stavoy from Sugarloaf Township.

Others say it was about time for the president to speak with Putin.

"We need to get along with other countries. It is time. The world is changing. We need to start getting along just in general," said Daniel Tanner of Hazleton.

At the summit, standing next to Putin, the president appeared to question the United States intelligence about Russia's meddling in the 2016 election.

After a harsh response from many lawmakers, the president offered his support for U.S. intelligence.

"He believes in our intelligence agency, but you don't want to start a war over another president saying they had nothing to do with the election," Stavoy said.

"Well, there is corruption everywhere. There is good and bad people in our government. Hopefully, there are more good than not so good," Tanner said.

Stavoy says President Trump has an unorthodox way of doing things and that Americans should give the president a chance.

"We are not used to having someone who is not a politician speak for us. He has a different way to go about what he is doing."

Both senators from Pennsylvania put out statements Monday saying the evidence does show Russia meddled in the 2016 election.

American intelligence agencies have confirmed, unequivocally, that Russian actors, almost certainly at the direction of the Russian government and Vladimir Putin, meddled in our 2016 presidential election. — Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) July 16, 2018

.@realDonaldTrump attacked and diminished our law enforcement officers and intelligence agencies on foreign soil in front of a hostile dictator and on matters directly relating to an attack on our nation. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) July 16, 2018