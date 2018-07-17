Stormy Start to St. Ann’s Novena

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Rain affected the first day of a religious celebration in Scranton.

Tuesday was the first day of St. Ann's Novena, and folks had to get under tents and head indoors.

The storms rolled through this part of west Scranton right in the middle of the 11:45 a.m. Mass at the Solemn Novena to St. Ann, but if there's one thing about the visitors to this yearly tradition, it's that they're dedicated. They'll arrive rain or shine.

Aside from the organ, raindrops punctuated the midday Mass at the annual Solemn Novena to St. Ann in west Scranton.

Even if it meant worshipping with an umbrella in hand, the stormy weather couldn't keep Catholics from the first day of the festival.

"It's just absolutely beautiful. It's overwhelming," said Elaine Santarelli of Peckville. "I don't want to miss it for the world."

For many, the outdoor Masses are a tradition since childhood.

"It makes you feel good, the reflection, the prayer. It's just a wonderful place to be. It's a wonderful place to be."

"It brings me closer to God, and I have intentions I hope to be answered."

Visitors to the novena usually prepare for the traditional weather, and while rain is not ideal, they say at least it's a break from the heat and humidity.

"Sometimes it's quite hot, especially when you come in the evening it's hot. But we try to make all nine days. It's just a wonderful place to be," Diane Mosley said.

Some decided to sit it out inside the sanctuary; others weathered the storm. Umbrella handlers helped out priests as they gave blessings to worshippers outside.

"You can hear it outside, but you can't see anything because of the rain, but that's OK. I'm here. That's what matters," Santarelli said.

Visitors hope the storms make way for milder weather the rest of the week. Many of them will be here every day, rain or shine.

"Well, it rained, you know, but we needed some rain, so I don't mind the rain because it'll be nice probably the rest of the week," said Linda Hubbell.

The Solemn Novena to St. Ann lasts nine days with several Masses each day both inside the basilica and out on the grounds.