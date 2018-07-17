Security Camera Shows Attempted Burglary in Schuylkill County

Posted 2:48 pm, July 17, 2018, by

EAST NORWEGIAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are looking for a man who tried to break into a business early Tuesday.

Saint Clair police are investigating an attempted burglary at the Mobil gas station on Route 61 and Ann Street, in East Norwegian Township, around 3:30 a.m.

Video shows what appeared to be a tall male, wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a bandana attempting to break glass with a large rock.

Photo Gallery

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saint Clair Police at 570-429-2240.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

