× Search For Man Accused of Making Threats Against President Trump Turns to Lackawanna County

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Investigators are searching for the Schuylkill County man accused of making online threats against President Donald Trump in Lackawanna County.

U.S. marshals began searching the area behind the Scranton School for Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing Children in South Abington Township early Tuesday morning.

A federal grand jury indicted Shawn Christy of McAdoo last week for making those threats.

Christy is also accused of making threats against police and the district attorney in Northampton County.

Police believe Christy stole a pickup truck from his former employer, Hazleton Oil, last week. The truck was found near the Canadian border in upstate New York.

There is a reward if you can help authorities catch Christy.