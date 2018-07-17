× Questions About Proposed Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center

HERRICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Neighbors in Susquehanna County don’t believe a proposed drug and alcohol treatment center is a good fit for the resort community near Elk Mountain.

For decades, the Stone Bridge Inn near Clifford has been open for overnight stays and dinners.

The owners recently agreed to sell to Just Believe Recovery Center, which runs a drug and alcohol treatment facility in Carbondale.

Sam Long lives in Elk Meadows in the shadow of Elk Mountain. Long and others don’t want the Stone Bridge Inn to become a treatment center for addicts.

Endless Mountains Resort with 35 condos including timeshare units is right next to the inn.

“Not only large, you have people coming in for a week or weekend and you have a drug rehab there. I don’t think it’s a good fit,” Long said.

Herrick Township leaders have a public hearing scheduled for Thursday. The Stone Bridge Inn’s owner is one of the three supervisors who would vote whether to allow the facility to move ahead.

Elk Mountain is likely the biggest economic driver in Herrick Township in the winter months when folks come up to ski. The mountain didn’t want to comment on the proposed drug and alcohol treatment center.

“No detoxing there. No first getting clean. They have some clean time under their belt,” said Cindy Bellino of Just Believe.

Bellino runs Just Believe Recovery Center with a location in Carbondale.

Bellino hopes to offer addicts a place to spend a longer time in recovery and doesn’t see anything in Herrick Township’s zoning that would prevent a drug and alcohol treatment center at Stone Bridge Inn.

“i have the legal right to buy this property and do what I want there. There shouldn’t be any discussion on this,” said Bellino.

Herrick Township leaders are expected to make a decision sometime after Thursday’s hearing.