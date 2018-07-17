Mark Watson Guides City Squad Into 84th Annual Scranton Lions Club Dream Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Your no lowers today so you should be in great shape. No lowers we should be fired up. Man that kills me no lowers..dang," said Mark Watson.

Wallenpaupack head coach Mark Watson guides a city team with beef on both sides of the ball. AA all state 1st team defensive lineman Nick Shoemaker out of Dunmore plays in his last game before going to Monmouth, and Jerry Longo the other All-state lineman from Dunmore along with All state lineman Anthony Rossi from Prep and Shawn Jones from Trail anchor the offensive line.

"You just have to get out there and get after it and be tenacious. How do you like this team and the make-up and making some friends with these kids the last couple weeks? Throughout the practices the last week and a half we've been connecting and coming together as a great team. i think that we will do well," said Nick Shoemaker.

AAA all-state defensive back Sam Dickson from Scranton Prep will cover Kelly and Obiso from Delaware Valley. He should get help inside from Owen Hivner and his 143 tackles out of Lackawanna Trail along with Luke Yanisko from Dunmore.

"I'm real excited for it. I honestly didn't think that I would ever be putting football pads on again or putting a helmet on again but I'm real excited to play again," said Owen Hivner.

"It's great. with this being my last high-school football game I can't wait to play. Just to put those pads on one more time and represent Dunmore high-school," said Luke Yanisko.

"We got some big kids you know our lineman look good. A few of our skills guys are going to be a little behind they are already at campus so they are going to be a little late. So it's going to be hard to install an offense with them but you know we have some big guys and we have some kids that can run around so it's going to be exciting," again said Mark.

We'll a little football and some fun by the lake. The City is looking for revenge after last year's loss to the County in the 84th annual Dream Game. Steve Lloyd reporting for Newswatch 16 sports from Pike County.