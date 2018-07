Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A fire scorched a home overnight in Luzerne County.

Officials say the couple made it out of their burning home on Main Street near Pittston with their dog late Monday night.

The fire got its start on the second floor and spread to the attic.

The couple is staying with friends.

The state police fire marshal is looking into what sparked the flames in Luzerne County.