Bank Robbery in South Williamsport

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Police in Lycoming County are looking for the man who held up a bank Tuesday morning in South Williamsport.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Santander Bank branch on Market Street.

Police say a man went into the bank, claimed he had a gun, and demanded money.

Officers did not say if the robber got away with any cash.

Investigators said the robber may have taken off in a white car.