SCRANTON, Pa. -- A man who admitted robbing three banks in Lackawanna County will spend at least seven years in prison.

Scott Kobesky was sentenced Tuesday.

Earlier this year, Kobesky pleaded guilty to holding up Fidelity Bank on Green Ridge Street in Scranton, NET Credit Union on Mulberry Street in Scranton, and FNCB in Dunmore.

The robberies happened in December 2017.