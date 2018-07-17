Armed Thief Robs Truck Stop in Schuylkill County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PINE GROVE, Pa. -- A thief with a gun robbed a truck stop in Schuylkill County.

The suspect, wearing a black hoodie, entered the Pilot Travel Center in Pine Grove just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say he demanded money and showed the clerk a gun in his waistband.

He grabbed the cash and drove off in a black four-door sedan in Schuylkill County.