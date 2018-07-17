Armed Thief Robs Truck Stop in Schuylkill County

PINE GROVE, Pa. -- A thief with a gun robbed a truck stop in Schuylkill County.
The suspect, wearing a black hoodie, entered the Pilot Travel Center in Pine Grove just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday.
Police say he demanded money and showed the clerk a gun in his waistband.
He grabbed the cash and drove off in a black four-door sedan in Schuylkill County.
40.533903 -76.432019
navybluesweatpants
Who’s the emoloyer in Pine Grove that hires parolies? He can get a job there after he gets caught/out of jail. Although, he’ll probably do much more time than sex offenders. They only get a slap on da wrist in da skook
berriosisback
I am definitely sure there is some big ticket items at the pine grove truck stop. This guy must of been hard up for a buck to afford a gourmet pottsville cheese Sammy. Pig parts here needs a better typical skook hobbies, such as bath salts, high school sports, street roaming, fire whistle monitoring or posting intelligible comments on Facebook after 12 Schlitz ices complaining about high taxes.
lickerblisters
Could be worse. Could have been a skook cop stealing welfare!