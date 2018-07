Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREAT BEND TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A road is back open after police closed it for hours in Susquehanna County.

Troopers shut down part of Route 11 between New Milford and Hallstead around 9:30 Sunday night.

It reopened early Monday morning about 4 and a half hours later.

Officials haven't said why they shut down the road and were called to that part of Susquehanna County.