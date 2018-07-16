× Thousands of Seniors Show Up for Expo

PARADISE TOWNSHIP — More than 100 government agencies and local non-profits packed the gym inside Pocono Mountain Swiftwater Elementary Center.

The annual Senior Expo helps people like JoAnn Robinson-Moore from Blakeslee get all kinds of useful information.

“Oh, this is wonderful. I come every year, every year I come to see what is going on and to keep myself updated,” said JoAnn Robinson-Moore, Blakeslee.

The expo is hosted by State Senator Mario Scavello. This year, he opened up the expo to residents in both Monroe and Northampton Counties.

“This is probably one of the best that we have ever had. It’s all the state offices, the local folks. Any question you have on a senior issue if you come here you can have it answered,” said State Senator Mario Scavello, (R) 40th District.

A lot of times, senior citizens don’t always have access to a computer or internet so this expo gives them the opportunity to talk to different agencies.

“You know we can’t just assume that things stay the same. Things are constantly changing so if you want to keep up, you got to keep coming out,” said Robinson-Moore.

Leon Burbank from Tannersville is a first timer at the expo.

He says he was surprised to see all the free health screenings and important information the event offered.

“Seniors sometimes really don’t realize what is going on as they get older so it’s good to stay up to date,” said Burbank.

Additional outdoor vendors included the Hughes Library Book Mobile and the Veterans Affairs Mobile Van.