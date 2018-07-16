This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Al’s Susquehanna Guide Service & Drop Tine Archery Crossbow Giveaway

Posted 2:49 pm, July 16, 2018, by

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll head to the Susquehanna River in search of catfish with Al's Susquehanna Guide Service , and we'll give away the second crossbow in the Drop Tine Archery crossbow giveaway.  We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s