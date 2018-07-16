× ‘The View’ Host Makes Dream Come True For Local Taylor Swift Fan Battling Brain Cancer

SCRANTON, Pa. — A young woman from Scranton battling cancer got to meet her musical idol thanks to some help from social media and one of the hosts of ABC’s “The View.”

Lexi Caviston, 21, was diagnosed in December with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. After she and her friends took to Twitter to try to meet pop star Taylor Swift, Meghan McCain saw their posts and also got involved.

McCain, one of the hosts of The View, is the daughter of Arizona Senator John McCain who is battling the same form of cancer.

Over the weekend, their efforts paid off and Lexi got to meet Taylor Swift at her concert in Philadelphia.