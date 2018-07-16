‘Prime Day’ Is Here and Amazon Isn’t the Only Retailer Offering Deals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's Black Friday and there's Cyber Monday. Now, there's Prime Day.

For 36 hours, Amazon will offer more than a million deals, including discounts on Echo devices, kitchen appliances and more.

Plus, with Prime Day kicking off at 3 p.m. Monday, you'll get six more hours to shop than last year.

According to think tank Coresight Research, revenue from Prime Day sales is expected to reach 3.4 billion dollars this year.

Other retailers are also getting in on the shopping holiday this year.

According to USA Today; Home Depot, Jo-Ann's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Lowe's and JCPenney plan to match Amazon Prime Day prices.

However, the deals apply to in-stock items that are identical to ones sold directly from Amazon.

That means you're not going to get a price match for an item sold through one of Amazon's third-party sellers.

For Amazon, the biggest game-changer this year will be adding in Whole Foods.

For the first time ever, customers can get discounts on food and produce from the Amazon-owned grocery chain.

As in years past, the only catch is that you have to be a Prime subscriber to reap the benefits.