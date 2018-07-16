× Police Break Up Alleged Chop Shop in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Police have busted an apparent chop shop in Monroe County.

Officers tell us they found several stolen vehicles and tools at David Frantz’s home in Blakeslee a week ago.

Police say Frantz, 35, of Blakeslee, was found with drugs and cash hiding in bushes at his cousin’s home.

Frantz was charged Monday with operating a chop shop and drug crimes.

Frantz’s cousin, Malvin Meckes, 36, is charged with helping him hide from police in the Poconos.