Northumberland County Traffic Troubles

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. — Traffic tie-ups in one part of our area are about to get worse as a pipe replacement project is scheduled to start this week in Sunbury. That’s in addition to roadwork in nearby Northumberland that’s been causing drivers headaches for the last year.

The Duke Street project in Northumberland has a detour that reroutes traffic through residential neighborhoods. It sometimes takes drivers twice as long to get through and with another roadwork project in nearby Sunbury, it’s about to get worse.

Crews continue to work on the $13.7 million Duke Street project in Northumberland. The PennDOT project includes road reconstruction and other improvements. It is scheduled to end in June of 2020 and drivers tell Newswatch 16 that can’t come soon enough.

I can’t even begin to tell you what a headache this is,” Jeannie Bailor said.

Bailor drives through Northumberland every day providing medical transportation for people.

The traffic is also stressful for business owners. Karen Morris owns a pizzeria in Sunbury.

“It’s caused me to have to bring in extra drivers because once I send a driver with a couple of deliveries, they don’t get back in any kind of timely manner. So, it’s just been a nightmare,” Morris said.

Soon, drivers in this area will have another obstacle to deal with. This week, UGI is starting a pipe replacement project on 4th Street in Sunbury.

“I don’t know who plans these things but to have these major constructions going on at the same time?” Bailor said.

Work on the pipe replacement will be done on 4th Street from Market to Lincoln Streets. Traffic will be down to one lane.

Both PennDOT and UGI are asking drivers to be patient.

Drivers are ready for all of this roadwork to be done.

“I cannot wait. I cannot wait,” Morris sighed.

The pipe replacement project in Sunbury is expected to be finished by the end of September.

The Duke Street project in Northumberland is scheduled to end in the summer of 2020.