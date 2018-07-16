× Monroe County Meals on Wheels Moves into Bigger Building

STROUD TOWNSHIP — Monroe County Meals on Wheels has a new home in the Poconos.

The nonprofit is gearing up to move out of the basement of a church on North 9th Street in Stroudsburg and into a bigger location in Stroud Township.

“It sounds good! I haven’t been there yet though. I’ve only driven past it, that’s all,” said volunteer Bill Douglass.

The new storefront is located within the Hickory Valley Plaza.

Grants and donations helped pay for renovations.

“As you can see, it’s a lot more room than we used to have and it’s a more professional space. We have a nice area for the volunteers now, my staff aren’t piled on top of each other and we have a completely separate delivery area,” said executive director Heidi Fareri, Monroe County Meals on Wheels.

The new Meals on Wheels building nearly triples the size of the office in Stroudsburg and with a growing list of clients, the extra room is needed.

Executive director Heidi Fareri says the organization has been operating out of the church for more than 30 years.

“The church has been great to us and they are sorry to see us go but they just didn’t have enough room for us to expand there,” said Fareri.

Bill Douglass from Stroudsburg has been a volunteer for more than 10 years. He sees how many people benefit from this organization and thinks it needs more space.

“Yeah, it’s good to see it grow. I just enjoy helping out once in a while that’s all,” said Douglass.

Monroe County Meals on Wheels will officially begin operating out of the Stroud Township location on Wednesday.

A grand opening ceremony is scheduled for sometime in October.