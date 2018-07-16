Minersville Police Officer Accused of Welfare Fraud

MINERSVILLE, Pa. — A police officer in Schuylkill County is charged with fraud.

Authorities say Minersville Borough Police Officer Ashley Michel received more than $7,200 in aid from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medical Assistance benefits after claiming no income on her application.

According to investigators, Michel did not report her employment or income as a part-time police officer.

If convicted, she could face a fine of $15,000 and up to seven years in prison.

2 comments