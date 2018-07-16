Matt McGloin Charity Golf Tournament

Scranton-native and Penn State alum Matt McGloin held his third annual charity golf tournament on Monday at Glen Oak Country Club in Clarks Summit. All the proceeds go to McGloin's foundation. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback says he always likes to give back in his hometown.

