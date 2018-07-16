× In Your Neighborhood

Out of the Darkness Into the Light Overdose Awareness Event and Candlelight Walk

The 3rd Annual Out of the Darkness Into the Light Overdose Awareness Event and Candlelight Walk is Saturday, July 21. The free event begins at 10 a.m. at Owl Creek Reservoir in Schuylkill County. Enjoy the day filled with kid’s games, food and music. The event shows that anyone with a substance abuse disorder can still have fun without drugs or alcohol. The walk begins at 4 p.m. to remember loved ones lost to addiction.

Berwick World War II Weekend

The 3rd Annual Berwick World War II Weekend starts Saturday, July 21 in Columbia County. The event begins at 10 a.m. at the Test Track Riverfront Park. Come see WWII military encampments, home front displays, weapon and battle demos, vehicle convoys as well as veteran tributes, live music and dance! The event is hosted by the Stuart Tanks Memorial Association and is free to the public.