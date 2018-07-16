× Griffin Pond Cats Back and Ready for Adoption

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An animal shelter in Lackawanna County that was forced to close to the public last month is now partially back open.

Griffin Pond Animal Shelter in South Abington Township is the only animal shelter in Lackawanna County and last month it had to close entirely due to a viral outbreak affecting cats.

It has now partially reopened and there are more than 50 healthy cats ready to be adopted.

These cats still don’t have a forever home, but for now, they are back at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.

“This facility has been around for more than 80 years. It is a staple in the community. It has had some bumps, but they are making improvements and they are moving forward,” said Sandy Fofi of Jermyn.

The shelter near Clarks Summit closed on June 20 due to a viral outbreak affecting cats. The disease is highly contagious, so some cats had to be euthanized.

Healthy cats were moved offsite while the entire building was disinfected several times. The shelter was closed to the public for nearly a month.

“Really important,” said Dana Miller of Scott Township. “I’m sure there have been people who have come over to adopt not knowing it was closed.”

Now, the shelter is partially back open. More than 50 healthy cats are ready for adoption. Griffin Pond is also accepting donations while the facility gets back on its feet.

“I definitely support it. How else will the animals be taken care of? For example, I can’t have a pet, so the least I can do is donate money so that they can be taken care of until they find their forever home,” Miller said.

Dog adoptions will still be by appointment only for the time being, just as an extra precaution that there is not another outbreak.

“I think it’d be nice for the animals to find some homes, and not be subjected to any kind of virus or disease. I know it happens, animals when they’re in a big unit, that does happen sometimes,” said Emily Shope of Scott Township.

“Obviously, it’s a huge facility, and the new construction is all done it looks like. It’s very important that it’s open and they are able to accept animals and adopt out, that’s the goal obviously to adopt out. It’s great that people can come and do that now,” Miller added.

Griffin Pond is open on Mondays and Wednesdays through Sundays from Noon to 4 p.m.