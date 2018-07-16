Grand Jury Indicts Schuylkill County Man Accused of Online Threats Against President Trump

MCADOO, Pa. -- A federal grand jury has indicted a man from Schuylkill County who authorities say made online threats against President Donald Trump.

U.S. marshals, the FBI, and the Secret Service want to find Shawn Christy of McAdoo.

Investigators say he also made threats against police and the district attorney in Northampton County.

Police believe Christy stole a pickup truck from his former employer, Hazleton Oil, last week. The truck was found near the Canadian border in upstate New York.

There is a reward if you can help authorities catch Christy.

1 Comment