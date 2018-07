× Deadly Crash on I-80

GREENE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One man is dead following a crash along Interstate 80 in Clinton County.

It happened just after 5 a.m. Sunday in Greene Township near Loganton.

State police say the 26-year-old victim from Wisconsin lost control of his SUV in the eastbound lanes and was then thrown from his vehicle.

A passenger was also hurt after being thrown from the vehicle.