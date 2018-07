Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A child had to be flown to the hospital after being hit by a car in Scranton on Monday.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. along Belvedere Drive.

Scranton police tell Newswatch 16 the 6-year-old boy was riding his bike towards a parked ice cream truck when he was hit by the car. The driver did stop.

The young boy was flown to Geisinger near Danville with a broken pelvis and leg.

The driver has not been charged at this time.

The crash is under investigation.