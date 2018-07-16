Admitted Killer Sentenced to Jail

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- An admitted killer in Wilkes-Barre was sentenced to jail time.

Sean Talmadge, 33, was sentenced Monday to up to 40 years in prison for the murder of Ramon Torres.

Talmadge stabbed the 23 year old to death early last year.

The victim's body was later found inside a vacant building along South Franklin Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Talmadge pleaded guilty to third degree murder in April.

