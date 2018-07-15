× Woman Accused of Abusing Children, Forcing One to Drink from Toilet

HAZLETON, Pa. — A woman in Luzerne County is accused of abusing children after police say forced four children to live in deplorable conditions.

Police say Shannon Shafer, 32, of Hazleton, threw one of the children down the stairs, made the child drink toilet water, and on one occasion, tried to drown the child in the tub because she doesn’t like that child’s father.

Investigators say she also touched herself sexually in front of the children as a form of punishment.

According to police, the children lived in filthy conditions, and Schafer made the oldest child take care of the younger ones.

The children were ages 5, 3, 2, and an infant, according to police.

Shafer is locked up in Luzerne County.