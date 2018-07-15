Woman Accused of Abusing Children, Forcing One to Drink from Toilet

Posted 5:50 pm, July 15, 2018, by , Updated at 05:49PM, July 15, 2018

HAZLETON, Pa. — A woman in Luzerne County is accused of abusing children after police say forced four children to live in deplorable conditions.

Police say Shannon Shafer, 32, of Hazleton, threw one of the children down the stairs, made the child drink toilet water, and on one occasion, tried to drown the child in the tub because she doesn’t like that child’s father.

Investigators say she also touched herself sexually in front of the children as a form of punishment.

According to police, the children lived in filthy conditions, and Schafer made the oldest child take care of the younger ones.

The children were ages 5, 3, 2, and an infant, according to police.

Shafer is locked up in Luzerne County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments