Thanks to Community Support, Resident Camp Begins at Camp Archbald

BROOKLYN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Girl Scouts across the area are able to sleep away this summer at a camp in Susquehanna County.

That’s something that didn’t seem possible just a few months ago.

Sunday was the first day of resident camp at Camp Archbald near Kingsley.

Earlier this year, the Girl Scouts of Pennsylvania announced Camp Archbald would no longer have overnight camping during the week, but thanks to the group Supporters of Camp Archbald, the tradition will continue for one week in July.

“It’s been a lot of work, but there’s so many girls devastated that they couldn’t come to resident camp, and that we can offer this for them this summer, I’m just beyond excited,” said Jamie Puchalski, camp director.

Officials said 82 girls attended the camp.

Supporters hope to raise enough money to eventually buy Camp Archbald.

