Stuck Bus Blocks Part of Route 6

CARBONDALE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A stuck bus blocked part of Route 6 in Lackawanna County for about an hour Sunday afternoon.

The driver says he was following his GPS when he bottomed out near the start of the Casey Highway outside Carbondale.

It happened around 2:30 p.m.

No one was hurt.

The bus was carrying kids from a summer camp to New York.

It took about an hour before the Martz bus was freed and back on its way.