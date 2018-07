× Man in Custody After Standoff with Police in Nanticoke

NANTICOKE — A standoff in Luzerne County ended with one person in custody.

Police say Richard Simon was threatening to shoot a woman on Honey Pot Street in Nanticoke around 11 a.m. Sunday. She was able to escape and call 911.

Officers arrived, and Simon eventually came out and surrendered.

Simon faces domestic violence and terroristic threat charges.