NORTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Officials say an elderly man drove off the road and hit a jogger near the Lackawanna County State Park.

Park rangers said it happened along Route 407 within the state park near Waverly on Sunday.

The runner suffered minor injuries and took himself to the hospital to be treated.

There is no word if charges will be filed against the driver.