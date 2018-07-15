× Concern over Wandering Children in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police say a young boy was found naked and alone along Harrison Avenue in Scranton Saturday. People we spoke with are concerned that this is now the third case in recent weeks where children, some barely clothed, were found in the streets and their parents are nowhere to be found.

Within the last month, Newswatch 16 has reported three cases where children have been found wandering the streets of Scranton. The first was a young girl found wandering in the 700 block of Jefferson Avenue without shoes on. Then on Friday, two toddlers were found playing in the middle of Providence Road during rush hour.

“I think it’s highly dangerous. I really do. Keep your children safe to your heart and safe to your home,” said Sharleen Morgan of Dunmore.

“That’s crazy. I don’t know. I mean, that’s just crazy. People should keep an eye on their kids,” said Mike Taylor of Scranton.

Parents Newswatch 16 spoke with say they believe children could end up in public alone for a number of reasons.

“It’s scary, but I mean, you also can understand a little bit. When you have a 2 year old, you’ve got to watch them all the time,” said Jennie Knies of Scranton.

Scranton police say in the latest incident, a 2-year-old boy was found wandering on Harrison Avenue naked, carrying a piece of wood with screws in it.

According to court papers, the father, Cory Ziobro, told investigators he fell asleep and thought the boy was with his mother. When police questioned the mother, Angelina Campbell, she attacked them and was arrested. She’s now locked up.

The idea of unsupervised children and irresponsible parents upsets people who live nearby.

“It breaks my heart. I can’t have children. I can’t bear children, and I would love to have a child, and to see this going on so close to home, you know? I just wish it could be a better place,” Morgan said.

The boy found on Harrison Avenue on Saturday and his 1-year-old brother are in the care of child services.

According to court papers, caseworkers had just closed a separate case with the family on Thursday. This time, both parents are locked up.