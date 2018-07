× Cab Driver Charged After Road Rage Incident in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. — A cab driver is facing charges for what police call an incident of road rage in Hazleton.

Officials say Dalvin Rosario was cut off by another driver on Lincoln Street around 6 p.m. Saturday.

That driver then says Rosario got out of his cab, attacked him, and pulled a gun on him.

The victim ran off.

Officers later arrested Rosario and charged him with assault.