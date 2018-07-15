Bikers Take Part in 19th Annual Salute to Veterans Ride

Posted 7:26 pm, July 15, 2018, by , Updated at 07:24PM, July 15, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. — Motorcycle riders participated in the 19th annual Salute to Veterans Ride on Sunday.

The event kicked off at the Gino Merli Veterans Center on Penn Avenue in Scranton. The police-escorted ride made its way through Lackawanna County and then back to the center for a picnic.

The ride, organized by Rolling Thunder, aims to raise awareness for veterans’ issues.

All money raised at the ride benefits veterans and the POW/MIA issue.

