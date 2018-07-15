Bikers Take Part in 19th Annual Salute to Veterans Ride
SCRANTON, Pa. — Motorcycle riders participated in the 19th annual Salute to Veterans Ride on Sunday.
The event kicked off at the Gino Merli Veterans Center on Penn Avenue in Scranton. The police-escorted ride made its way through Lackawanna County and then back to the center for a picnic.
The ride, organized by Rolling Thunder, aims to raise awareness for veterans’ issues.
All money raised at the ride benefits veterans and the POW/MIA issue.
41.412994 -75.663766