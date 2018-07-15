× Addiction Awareness Rally Benefits Forever Sammi Foundation

SCRANTON, Pa. — A rally in Scranton Sunday afternoon aimed to raise addiction awareness.

Dozens of treatment centers set up booths around Courthouse Square offering information for anyone who may be struggling with addiction.

The family-friendly event also offered food and entertainment.

This is the third year the Henehan family held the event in honor of their daughter Sammi, who lost her battle with addiction.

“A lot of times this is a disease that people suffer from silently in their living rooms, and as you can see from the people that came out here, it’s changing,” said Marty Henehan, Sammi’s father.

The money raised benefits the Forever Sammi Foundation and will go towards helping people seek treatment.