Tournament Goes on Despite Fire in Concession Stand

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- One week before a big softball tournament, fire wrecked a concession stand in Susquehanna County.

That tournament would have not happened if not for volunteers who pitched in all week to help clean up.

Last week, organizers looked at the damage to that concession stand and wondered if they would even be able to have the slow pitch tournament. Normally, the tournament runs 24 hours straight through the night, but the schedule was changed last minute to play all weekend long.

With the crack of the bat, players burned around the bases at the Southtown Ball Field Slow Pitch Tournament near Montrose.

More than 10 teams were looking to come out on top during the weekend-long fundraising event.

"We are here to have a good time, but you want to win," said Zachary Loomis of Montrose.

"We are here. We won our first game already, so we are ready to rock," Justin Stuick of Kunkletown said.

As excited as the players were to play in the tournament, the event was close to being canceled. A fire last weekend burned down the concession stand and damaged part of the field's lighting equipment.

Investigators blame an electrical issue.

Now, the softball tournament that usually has games played through the night under those lights was forced to go from sunrise to sunset.

"It is a shame about the fire because we wanted to get the full experience, but we still hung out and camped out," Stuick added.

Even though the concession stand is gone, hungry players and fans could still get a bite to eat under a tent that was donated.

All the money raised goes to help maintain the ballfield.

As for bouncing back from the fire, the credit goes to everyone who pitched in to help get the field up and running.

"People showing up with tables, our landscaping helped us with our equipment here. There's just been so much help from the community," said volunteer Kim Gregory.

Day one of the tournament wraps up at sundown Saturday, and day two picks right back up as soon as the sun rises on Sunday.