Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Hundreds showed off their skills in the Spartan race at Blue Mountain Resort near Palmerton.

The event on Saturday had racers run through mud, water, and other obstacles.

"The hills were really hard and steep and going down the rocks, you really had to watch your step and be careful not to fall," explained Marla Silver of Abington.

Racers had their choice of a five-mile or 10-mile run.