UPDATE: Scranton Police Seek to Identify Lost Child

UPDATE: Police have located one of the child’s parents.

(Original story)

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton are asking for the public’s help in tracking down the family of a young boy found alone on the street.

Officers say the child, who they estimate to be about 2 years old, was found wandering the 600 block of Harrison Avenue in the city around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officers tried to find the parents in the neighborhood but were unable to find anyone who recognized the boy.

The child is being cared for by police. Anyone with information is asked to call Scranton police or 911.