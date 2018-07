Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOOSIC, Pa. -- Young baseball players got in some practice where the pros play in Lackawanna County.

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and local Chevrolet dealerships hosted a clinic for baseball and softball players ages six to 14 on Saturday.

The kids rotated through stations to learn different skills and even got to meet one of the RailRiders players.