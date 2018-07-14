Home Invasion in Sugar Notch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUGAR NOTCH, Pa. -- A home invasion in Luzerne County was caught on camera.

Police in Sugar Notch need your help identifying the man seen entering the place along Woodland Road in broad daylight on Thursday.

He then runs off after finding someone was home at the time.

Authorities say he was driving a gold Chevrolet Equinox.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sugar Notch police or 911.