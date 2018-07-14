Home Invasion in Sugar Notch

Posted 7:28 pm, July 14, 2018, by , Updated at 07:27PM, July 14, 2018

SUGAR NOTCH, Pa. -- A home invasion in Luzerne County was caught on camera.

Police in Sugar Notch need your help identifying the man seen entering the place along Woodland Road in broad daylight on Thursday.

He then runs off after finding someone was home at the time.

Authorities say he was driving a gold Chevrolet Equinox.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sugar Notch police or 911.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment