From Shikellamy To State College Dunn Is Playing With The Spikes

Just 70 miles separates Sunbury from State College for Shikellamy brave Nick Dunn. The lefty lead off hitter for the Spikes of the New York/Penn league is making Centre County his home this summer after St. Louis drafted him 153rd overall in the 5th round out of Maryland in the 2018 major league baseball draft.

"Yes it's just making the adjustment of playing everyday and kind of settling in a little bit. Making the adjustments and getting as comfortable as you can at the plate," said Nick.

We'll with 20 games with the Spikes- Nick has 20 hits and has scored 14 runs. Add in 6 doubles I would say Nick is off to a pretty good start in his professional career.

"It's going well. Getting used to it. We just got back from a road trip so that was an experience being on the road for a little bit and coming back here for a home stretch is going to be fun," again said Nick.

Priimarily a 2nd baseman at 5'10" 175 lbs Dunn is dazzling with the glove and arm. His speed is deceiving and the adjustment to the wood bat has been easy.

"Just transitioning into it the balance of it probably playing summer ball the last couple years helps out a lot because you are getting a lot of bats with the wood bats so coming here wasn't too much of an adjustment for that reason. How much you like playing in this ballpark? Oh! It's cool. I played here a couple of times here before when we came up to play Penn State and being able to play here it's not too far from home same as Williamsport so it's good to be this close," added Nick.

The Spikes host the New York/Penn league all star August 14th at Medlar Field. The 1st team all-Big 10 selection this year won't have to go far if he's selected. Steve Lloyd reporting for Newswatch 16 sports State College.