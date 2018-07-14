Free Football Clinic for Kids in Old Forge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLD FORGE, Pa. -- Staying hydrated in the heat was just one the lessons passed on to young football players in Lackawanna County this weekend.

The Old Forge varsity football team hosted a football camp at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

The free clinic was for kids ages five to 11 who play in the Junior Devils football program.

Young players learned how to tackle and handle injuries.

Old Forge senior Brett Wargo went to the camp as a kid. He says he's happy to return the favor for the next generation of players.

"It just helps with all the fundamentals and just learning from the varsity team, and it really helps you a lot, and you make memories," Wargo said.

About 70 kids attended the free football camp.