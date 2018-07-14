Celebrating Shane’s Birthday on the Diamond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A memorial baseball tournament was held in honor of a former Lackawanna College baseball player on what would have been his 21st birthday.

The tournament in Shane Rivenburgh's name aims to help other up and coming ball players.

Rivenburgh's friends say this is a fitting way to celebrate his birthday.

"There's a lot of words you could use to describe Shane, but impactful would be the best word I could use. Every person who met Shane learned something from him and benefitted from him," said friend Carson Hayes.

Rivenburgh, an avid baseball player, would have turned 21 on Monday. This is the third birthday his family and friends have spent at the ball field in Montdale, raising money for the Shane Rivenburgh Memorial Fund.

"We also like to take the stress away from everyone being sad about Shane not being here on his birthday, and we can all celebrate him in the same place," said organizer Taylor Novitsky.

Rivenburgh was on his way to play in a Lackawanna College baseball game in 2016 when he was killed by a driver who later admitted to being high on Xanax.

Since then, his family helped craft laws with stiffer penalties for repeat DUI drivers.

"Our laws in Pennsylvania are not as strict in other states. They're not. They need to come up to speed. It's not just drinking these days, as everyone knows. There's other things going on," said Cathy Rivenburgh, Shane's mother.

Cathy Rivenburgh says the family is still trying to pass Shane's Law, which would bar suspected DUI offenders from driving while they await trial.

But on this day, they focused on Shane's love of baseball. The tournament raises money for high school baseball players in Lackawanna County.

"I mean, my brother was a very well-known kid in the area just because of baseball and everything, and then he played at Lackawanna, too. He was pretty well-known for that, so it's nice to see that he's not just forgotten about, and that it's kind of carried on in a positive way," said Ari Rivenburgh, Shane's sister.