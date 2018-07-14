Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. -- Fans of off-roading were revved up for a 4x4 show in Columbia County.

Thousands of off-road vehicles powered around the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds on Saturday.

Organizers of the 31st annual Bloomsburg Jamboree tell us it's one of northeastern and central Pennsylvania's largest 4x4 shows.

"People love it. It's different. You don't see a lot of older stuff here. You see a lot of new stuff. It's rare you see a rat," said Chris Sawyer of Williamsport.

About 70,000 people are expected at the jamboree which runs at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds through Sunday.