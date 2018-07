Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- Williamsport police are looking for a man passing fake $20 bills.

Surveillance images were taken of the man using the counterfeit money at Kohl's department store in Williamsport.

Investigators say the man also used the fake money at Kohl's and Walmart stores in State College.

If you know who this man is, call Williamsport police.