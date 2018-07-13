Troopers Graduate from State Police Academy

Today, 95 Cadets become Pennsylvania State Troopers at the 152nd @psp_academy class graduation. pic.twitter.com/jyUDPcSCMO — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) July 13, 2018

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Nearly 100 new Pennsylvania State Troopers are ready to protect and serve the people of the state.

Acting Commissioner Robert Evanchick announced Friday that 95 cadets graduated from the State Police Academy in Hershey and have been assigned to troops across the commonwealth. The men and women represent the 152nd graduating cadet class.

The ceremony at Bishop McDevitt High School marked the culmination of 27 weeks of classroom and physical training.

Six cadets received special awards and recognition at the ceremony:

The American Legion Award, presented to the most outstanding cadet in recognition of all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications: Casey Fuller, Wayne County

The Colonel Ronald L. Sharpe Award, presented to the cadet who most exemplifies the qualities of leadership: Ryan E. German, Cumberland County

The Colonel John K. Schafer Award, presented to the cadet who achieved the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests: Leland P. Lozier, Susquehanna County

The Commissioner Daniel F. Dunn Award, presented to the cadet who earned the highest level of academic achievement in the class: Logan C. Spiece, Columbia County

The Colonel Paul J. Chylak Award, presented to the cadet who demonstrated the highest proficiency in driver safety training: Logan C. Spiece, Columbia County

The Sergeant Charles B. Gesford Award, presented to the cadet who scored the highest on the department’s pistol qualification course: Ryan E. German, Cumberland County

25 of the cadets who graduated Friday come from northeastern and central Pennsylvania and most of them will be going to barracks in our area. See the full list of graduates here.